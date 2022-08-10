Interactive Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 172,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.