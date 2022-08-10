Interactive Financial Advisors Invests $66,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.7% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 31,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.8% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 219,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,208,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

