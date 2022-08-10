Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 635 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4,535.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.