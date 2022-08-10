InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

IHG stock traded up GBX 93 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,060 ($61.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,738. The company has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,252.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,624.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,864.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

