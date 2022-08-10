International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.58.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $479,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

