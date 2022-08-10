International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.78. 16,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

