International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.