International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Paper Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

