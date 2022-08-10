Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 602,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.