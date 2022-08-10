Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.18 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 8,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 965,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.