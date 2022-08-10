Inverse Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $619,687.00 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $115.58 or 0.00498029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and $619,687.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00228897 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009100 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

