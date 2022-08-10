Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.