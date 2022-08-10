Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.