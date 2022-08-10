Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
