Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

