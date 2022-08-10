Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 41,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

