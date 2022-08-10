Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IGM Financial (IGM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IGM Financial (TSE: IGM) recently:
- 8/8/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$39.00.
- 8/5/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$42.00 to C$38.00.
- 7/26/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.
- 7/7/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IGM traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.39. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$33.80 and a one year high of C$51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
