Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IGM Financial (IGM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IGM Financial (TSE: IGM) recently:

8/8/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

8/5/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

7/26/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

7/7/2022 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.39. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$33.80 and a one year high of C$51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.