Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

8/9/2022 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $65.00.

8/9/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $44.00.

8/8/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00.

8/5/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $52.00.

7/1/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shake Shack stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 20,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

