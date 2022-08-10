Investors Purchase Large Volume of Biora Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,614 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the average daily volume of 3,576 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
BIOR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 262,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,987. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
