Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 653,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,982,220 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $2.29.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Trading Up 61.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after acquiring an additional 986,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Invitae by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

