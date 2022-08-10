ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ioneer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IONR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473. ioneer has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

