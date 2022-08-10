IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $1.05 million and $195,095.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001445 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00069206 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

