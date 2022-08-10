IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 141.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

