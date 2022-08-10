IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.1%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.84. 85,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 214,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000.

