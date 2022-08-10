iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,792 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $235,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $98.86.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

