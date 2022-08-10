Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. 72,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,661. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

