Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,188,675 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,952. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 33,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,417. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

