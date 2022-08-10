Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. 62,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

