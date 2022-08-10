Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

NASDAQ META traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.54. 742,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

