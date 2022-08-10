Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

