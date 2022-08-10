Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 175,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,720. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.