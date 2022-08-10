Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 121,872 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 943,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 211,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,370,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

