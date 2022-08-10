Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.04. 275,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.23.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

