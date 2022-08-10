Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Jason Rickard Sells 18,041 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 133,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
