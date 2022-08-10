Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Jason Rickard Sells 18,041 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 133,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.