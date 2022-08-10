iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,577.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 383,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 372,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,967,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.