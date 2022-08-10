iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $118,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,008 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.