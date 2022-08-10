iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $95,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. 29,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

