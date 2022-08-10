iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

