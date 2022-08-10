iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 511,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. 1,777,971 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61.

