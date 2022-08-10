iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 511,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,971 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

