iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 586,601 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

