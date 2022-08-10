iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $49,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.09. 34,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.