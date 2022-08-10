iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. 28,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,830. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.