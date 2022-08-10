iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 192,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

