iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 129,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.