iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 867.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

