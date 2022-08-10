iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 85.8% in July

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the July 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,994. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

