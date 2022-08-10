Jack A. Khattar Sells 39,431 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,583,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

