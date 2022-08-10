Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,047. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

