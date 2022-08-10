James R. Faught Sells 7,942 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yellow Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:YELL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 1,630,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,013. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 3.27.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

Yellow Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after buying an additional 534,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.