Jarvis Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JIM traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.50 ($1.96). 39,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,409.09. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 146.70 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 341.75 ($4.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.98.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

