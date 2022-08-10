Jarvis Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Price Performance
Shares of LON JIM traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.50 ($1.96). 39,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,409.09. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 146.70 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 341.75 ($4.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.98.
About Jarvis Securities
Recommended Stories
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.