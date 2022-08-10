Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trade Desk in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of TTD opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.52, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

